Cocoatech Releases Path Finder 7.6 (macOS High Sierra Edition

Cocoatech (www.cocoatech.com) has released Path Finder 7.6, a free update of their file browser for users running macOS High Sierra.

Path Finder allows you to view hidden files, compare, merge and synchronize folders, batch rename and batch select files, use Dual Pane and full keyboard navigation to browse your file system and more. Version 7.6 takes advantage of the new APFS cloning feature: duplicating a file on your hard drive now takes only a couple of seconds, regardless of the file size, according to the folks at Cocoatech.

Path Finder 7.6 costs $39.95 for new users and requires macOS 10.7 or higher. A demo is available for download.