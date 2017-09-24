Paragon NTFS for Mac 15 now supports macOS High Sierra

Paragon NTFS for Mac 15 (http://tinyurl.com/y7cbyqnv) now supports macOS High Sierra. It’s a multilingual utility designed to solve interoperability issues between macOS and Windows and providing read and write access to NTFS partitions on macOS.

Paragon NTFS for Mac 15 supports all operating systems from OS X to macOS 10.13 and is available at no charge to all Paragon NTFS for Mac 15 users. All others can purchase it for $19.95.