Kool Tools: EVOLUS 3 is a multi-docking station

Enblue Technology’s (us.enbluetec.com) EVOLUS 3 Qi is a multi-docking station with wireless charging, for the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X. It will charge the iPad and Apple Watch, as well.

EVOLUS 3 Qi integrates a Qi certified, module with 3-coil technology and will charge the new iPhones with a maximum of 7.5 watts, 5V/1.5A (limited by Apple). It can host an Apple smartphone and tablet of any size, and the Apple Watch series 1, 2, and 3. It will work with most cases on.

In addition, thanks to the modularity of their products, Enblue offers an upgrade set for their standard EVOLUS line and for their Premium One line. The EVOLUS 3 Qi is made out of aircraft grade aluminum and comes in a “cool silver” model.

The EVOLUS 3 Qi is available now for $149. An upgrade kit that turns the EVOLUS 3 into a 3 Qi ships in October.