PDFConverter for macOS revved to version 5.0

Cisdem has upgraded PDFConverterOCR for Mac to version 5.0.

Cisdem is a PDF Converter with OCR ability that can convert both normal and scanned PDF documents or images into other popular documents (including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Text, Rtfd, ePub, HTML, Keynote, Pages, and Image) while preserves original tables, text, fonts, images, graphics and hyperlinks. Version 5.0 adds the ability to create PDFs and merge files to PDFs.

Cisdem PDFConverterOCR is available now through the Cisdem website (www.cisdem.com). A demo is available. A single user license of PDFConverterOCR is available for $49.99.