Promise Technology releases the Apollo Cloud 2 Duo

Promise Technology is shipping its newest personal storage device, Apollo Cloud 2 Duo, which is available in Apple stores. With enhanced iOS 11 features and no monthly or yearly fees, it gives Apple users the ability to store important data off the Internet onto a secure personal cloud, with all transactions encrypted.



TheApollo Cloud 2 Duo houses 8TB of storage capacity. According to the folks at Promise Technologies, you don’t have to know anything about networking or IT to set up your Apollo Cloud because its two-step setup process will have you ready to back up your important documents, photos and videos within minutes. There’s integration with the iOS 11 Files app, as well as drag ’n drop in the operating system update.



You can set up your inner circle and assign storage space on your Apollo Cloud Duo to 40 people of your choosing. Each member can save content on the personal cloud device, and share their files with others via time limited links. However, members can’t access another member’s files. Other features include Camera Roll backup, location based (and facial recognition photo albums), Time Machine support, mirroring, and selective sync.

Apollo Cloud 2 Duo is available now at Apple stores nationwide and at www.promise.com/apollo for $449.