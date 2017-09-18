Belkin introduces 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar adapter for new iPhones

Belkin has announced the 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar adapter for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus. It plugs into the Lightning connector, offering a way for users to simultaneously charge their iPhone and listen to music using 3.5 mm headphone jack devices.

This adapter also allows for data syncing through the Lightning connector as well as microphone and remote control on the headphone jack. The Belkin 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar is compatible with headphones, speakers and other audio devices that connect via a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and is MFi (“Made for iPhone”) certified. Along with the existing Belkin Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar consumers now have multiple ways to charge and listen at the same time while at work, at home or on the go.

The 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar is available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $34.99 on Belkin.com, Apple.com and at Apple retail stores worldwide.