ChronoSync for macOS upgraded to version 4.8

Econ Technologies (https://www.econtechnologies.com) has upgraded ChronoSync, its backup utility for the Mac, to version 4.8. “Assistants” now guide you through the process of configuring a Synchronizer Task. This lets you run syncs and backups automatically when files are changed

ChronoSync 4.8 — a free update for registered users — also adds a “Validate” step to check backed up data and verify the integrity not only of the file contents, but all file attributes and metadata associated with the files. You can confirm backups down to every last detail and get a report of anything that might be out-of-sync.

ChronoSync costs $49.99. Its $14.99 companion app, ChronoAgent, allows any Mac to accept direct, secure connections from any ChronoSync Mac or any InterConneX iOS device to access or transfer data. Demos are available for download.

ChronoMonitor is an iPhone app that monitors Macs running ChronoSync or ChronoAgent. It’s available in the Apple App Store for $3.99.