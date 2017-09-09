Apple releases iTunes 12.7 for macOS

Apple has updated iTunes for macOS to version 12.7, removing the App Store items for purchasing iOS apps. It can be downloaded at the Mac App Store for free.

After you install the update, a popup window says “the new iTunes places emphasis on music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and audiobooks.” Apple notes that, if you previously used iTunes to sync apps or ringtones to your iOS device, use the new App Store or Sounds Settings on iOS to re-download them without your Mac. Version 12.7 also:

° Adds support for iOS device syncing;

° Allows Apple Music subscribers to create profiles and follow each other online;

° Shows Internet radio stations in the music library sidebar.