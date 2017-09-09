Apple debuts the Apple TV 4K with HDR

Apple has introduced the Apple TV 4K with support for both 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR. With Apple TV 4K, viewers can enjoy a growing selection of 4K HDR movies on iTunes.

In fact, iTunes users will get automatic upgrades of HD titles in their existing iTunes library to 4K HDR versions when they become available. Apple TV 4K will also offer 4K HDR content from popular video services, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, coming soon, says Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services.

Built on the groundbreaking A10X Fusion chip, the Apple TV 4K offers support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10. A built-in high-performance 4K video scaler makes HD content look better than ever on a 4K TV, says Cue.

The Apple TV 4K always outputs to the highest resolution possible allows viewers to get the most out of their TV, whether it’s an older HDTV or the latest 4K Dolby Vision OLED. It also offers automatic detection of a 4K TV’s capabilities that optimizes setup for the best quality picture.

Apple’s TV app supports over 60 services on Apple TV and iOS devices, with more being added all the time. Cue says Siri is smart about 4K HDR, so it’s simple to find movies and TV shows in the highest picture quality across your apps (e.g., “Show me movies in 4K”).

Later this year, the TV app will make it easier than ever to watch and get updates about live sports just by saying “Watch the Warriors game” or “What’s the score of the Cubs game?” Sports fans in the US will be able to track their favorite teams and get on-screen notifications whenever they are playing, as well as see all the teams, leagues and sporting events currently playing through a dedicated Sports tab.

Starting this month, the TV app will be available in Australia and Canada, in addition to the US. And, by the end of the year, it will expand to France, Germany, Norway, Sweden and the UK.

The Apple TV 4K starts at $179 for 32GB or $199 for 64GB, joining Apple TV (4th generation) 32GB at $149, available from Apple.com and Apple Stores, as well as through select Apple Authorized Resellers and carriers (prices may vary). Customers will be able to order both Apple TV 4K models beginning Friday, Sept.15, with availability beginning Friday, Sept. 22. For more information, visit apple.com/tv.