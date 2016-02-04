PDFpen 9.2 for macOS improves OCR

Smile (http://smle.us/store) has revved PDFpen, its all-purpose PDF editing tool for macOS (10.11 and higher), to version 9.2. It updates the current optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities, making scans of text turn into selectable text with greater speed and accuracy.

PDFpenPro and PDFpen 9 work with PDFpen for iPad and iPhone version 2, allowing editing across devices when used with Dropbox or iCloud. PDFpen retails for $74.95, and PDFpenPro for $124.95.

Family pack licenses, which cover up to five computers in one household, are $94.95 for PDFpen and $149.95 for PDFpenPro. Office pack licenses start at $224.95 for PDFpen (five users) and $349.95 for PDFpenPro (five users).

Upgrades from earlier single user versions of either application are $30, and free to users who purchased on or after Jan. 1, 2017. Upgrades from previous versions of PDFpen to PDFpenPro 9 are $50.