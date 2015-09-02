DEVONthink 2.9.15 brings new PDF sidebar and High Sierra compatibility

DEVONtechnologies (www.devontechnologies.com) has updated all editions of its intelligent information and document manager DEVONthink for Mac with a rewritten PDF sidebar and a new URL command for creating groups.

Version 2.9.15 also further improves referencing materials from HTML and Markdown documents, extends drag-and-drop for Tinderbox, and lists available sync stores for sync locations. Finally, the update improves compatibility to the upcoming macOS High Sierra.

All editions can be downloaded and test-driven for free before they need to be licensed. DEVONthink Personal as well as all editions of DEVONagent are also available in the Mac App Store; DEVONthink can be purchased in bundles with DEVONagent at bundle prices in DEVONtechnologies' online shop.