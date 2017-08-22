AKVIS releases Japan & China pack

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released a new Japan & China pack that includes 80 picture frames created by professional artists. The $15 frame pack, for use with for AKVIS Frames and AKVIS ArtSuite, is designed especially for those interested in Asian cultures and traditions.

The Japan & China set includes 80 picture frames: 40 vertical and 40 horizontal templates inspired by the charm of Japan and China. On the Mac platform, it requires macOS 10.17 or higher.