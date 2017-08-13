WaterField Designs announces the Air Porter carry-on bag

WaterField Designs (www.sfbags.com) has announced the Air Porter travel bag and Air Caddy duo, which are designed to facilitate in-case laptop charging, accelerate time through TSA security, and maximize in-flight leg room while maintaining easy access to essential tech, travel and personal items.

The Air Porter is a multi-compartment carry-on bag to organize everything needed during a flight, according to WaterField Designs owner Gary Waterfield. Travel-friendly features include a built-in, padded laptop sleeve sized for up to a 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, a variety of pockets, and three carry options: dual handles for a briefcase look, a suspension shoulder strap for carrying messenger style, and a wheeled-suitcase handle pass through for a hands-free carry from curbside to airport gate.

The slim, TSA-friendly Air Porter stands on its own under an airline seat leaving ample leg room while maintaining significant capacity for tech items (laptop, phone, chargers, cords, headphones), personal items (wallet, books, toiletries) and travel documents (passport, tickets).

The coordinating Air Caddy zippered pouch is designed with pockets to hold the accessories air travelers need to access while seated, such as a smartphone, pen, iPad, book, glasses and snacks. It’s designed to fit into an open-topped front pocket under the Air Porter’s leather flap during transport and transferred to the airline seatback pocket for in-flight access.

The Air Porter and Air Caddy available for pre-order today in tan waxed canvas or black ballistic nylon, each with premium leather accents. The former costs $359, the latter $59, or you can get both for $379. Shipping begins Sept. 1.