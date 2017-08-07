FileMaker opens up the Custom App Academy

FileMaker, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Apple, has launched its Custom App Academy (http://tinyurl.com/yaqp4joj) and FileMaker Developer Conference videos designed to help individuals learn to build custom apps using the FileMaker Platform. It includes video tutorials with step-by-step guidance tailored to the learner's level.

Along with the aforementioned video tutorials in the Custom App Academy, the first videos from the FileMaker Developer Conference with multiple tracks designed for different skill levels and needs are now available. The videos from those sessions—from beginner to advanced—become a secondary learning resource after the event, according to Ann Monroe, vice president of worldwide marketing and customer success, FileMaker, Inc..