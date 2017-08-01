AKVIS LightShop updated to version 6.0

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released AKVIS LightShop 6.0, an update of its app for adding light effects to images. The new version adds a Sparkle Brush that scatters light spots of different shapes, colors, and sizes. Also, a new gray interface theme is now available.

On the Mac platform, AKVIS LightShop 6 runs on macOS 10.7 and higher. It’s available as a standalone application and as a plug-in to photo editors such as AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, and others.

AKVIS LightShop 6.0 Home sells for $72, Deluxe for $99, and Business for $185. One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers. Version 6.0 is a free upgrade for recent buyers as well for those who bought “1 Year of Updates” during the last 12 months. Users whose license isn’t valid for the new version can get LightShop 6.0 for $14.95. A demo is available for download.