Kool Tools: D-Link Cover Wi-Fi system

D-Link’s (www.dlink.com) $299.99 Covr AC3900 Wi-Fi System is a whole home Wi-Fi solution that uses a high-performance router and extender to create a single network with fast speeds and reliable connectivity. Combined, Covr’s router and extender kit deliver up to 6,000 square feet of coverage .



D-Link’s Covr Wi-Fi System uses an AC2600 router as the core of the wireless network to create a “PowrZone” where users need the strongest signal. The PowrZone provides advanced features to handle bandwidth intensive activities like 4K streaming and lag-free gaming on multiple devices. Combined with the extender to cover hard to reach areas, D-Link’s Covr delivers a Wi-Fi signal to all areas of the home, including upstairs, basements and backyards.



As more devices are added to Covr’s network, its features take away the complexity of managing a home wireless network. Smart Steering technology works to balance the load between the 2.4 and 5GHz wireless bands. Covr intelligently prioritizes activities and steers devices between bands as more devices connect, making sure each device has optimal performance.

Covr, unlike a traditional router-extender solution, creates a seamless network with a single network name (SSID). This allows users to move throughout the home while devices automatically connect to the strongest signal, eliminating the need to disconnect and reconnect.