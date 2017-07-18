Cisdom Video Converter for macOS revved to version 3.4.0

Cisdem (www.cisdem.com) has upgraded Cisdem Video Converter, a video conversion tool for macOS, to version 3.4.0. The upgrade adds support for new websites such as Youtube, Sound Cloud, Vimeo, Facebook, mtv, Dramanice, Dailymotion, Yahoo, and more.

It also optimizes the download function: more sources are supported and there’s faster downloading speed. Cisdem Video Converter is on sale for 10% off ($29.99) through July 31. A demo is available for download.