Apple upgrades Logic Pro X to version 10.3.2

Apple has updated Logic Pro X — its macOS software for professional songwriting, editing, and mixing — to version 10.3.2.

Version 10.3.2 adds three Drummers who play percussion in the styles of pop, songwriter and Latin. New Drummer loops can be added to your song, then customized with performance controls. The pitch of an audio region can now be transposed or fine tuned.

Logic Pro X 10.3. improves responsiveness of the graphical user interface. New additive effects in Alchemy expand the options for filtering and modulating sound . The length of individual steps in the Arpeggiator plug-in are now adjustable. And volume automation resets as expected when a cycle returns to the beginning.

Logic Pro 10.3.2 is a free upgrade for registered users. For new users the cost is $199.99.