New ClimateCase protects smartphones from temperature extremes

The $34.99 ClimateCase has been launched to provide protection for smartphones from overheating and freezing. Its multi-layered neoprene insulation provides thermal protection for smartphones.

The patented pending technology will prevent any smartphone from overheating in extremely hot conditions and from freezing in extremely cold conditions, sayks ClimateCase’s CEO Lisa Lambert. Simply place the cell phone inside a refrigerator-cooled or microwave-warmed ClimateCase before encountering extremely hot or cold weather. Or if a phone suddenly stops working, ClimateCase can quickly restore it to its optimal temperature in less than 60 seconds, says Lambert.

ClimateCase also protects smartphones against accidental drops. It’s machine washable and fits most cell phone brands and models and is available in charcoal, pink, orange, camouflage and floral.