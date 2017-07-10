Quark acquired by Parallax Capital Partners

Quark Software (www.quark.com) has been acquired by Parallax Capital Partners (Parallax), a Southern California-based software-focused private equity firm.

The new owners intend to help Quark accelerate the adoption of its transformational content automation solutions through investment in organic growth and acquisitions, the companies said in a joint statement. Details of the acquisition haven’t been released.



Quark offers an end-to-end content automation platform that enables the creation, management, publishing and delivery of content across print, Web and digital channels. The company was founded in Denver, Colo. in 1981 and is best known to Mac users as the company behind the Quark XPress desktop publishing software.