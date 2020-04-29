Maintain serves up Cocktail 10.4 (Sierra Edition)

Maintain has announced Cocktail 10.4 (Sierra Edition), the latest maintenance update for users running macOS Sierra.

Cocktail is a general purpose utility for macOS that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs. Version 10.4 adds the ability to perform essential system maintenance with a click of a button. It also fixes compatibility issues with macOS Sierra 10.12.6 and contains a number of other bug fixes and interface improvements.

Cocktail (Sierra Edition) requires macOS Sierra 10.12 to run. It costs $19 for a single user license and is available for download from the Maintain website (http://www.maintain.se/cocktail).