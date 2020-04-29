Screenshot Auto-Rename for macOS now lets you select a default folder

The Software Hub (http://www.the-software-hub.com) has announced Screenshot Auto-Rename 1.3, an update to its screenshot capturing utility for macOS.

It will name your screenshot according to the snapped window's name, or alternatively gives you the option to manually choose the destination folder and rename the screenshot before it is saved. If you don't want to save the screenshot, you can snap it directly to your clipboard. In version 1.3, users can now select their default folder.

Screenshot Auto-Rename 1.3 requires macOS 10.6 or later. It costs $5.99 and is available at the Mac App Store in the Productivity category.