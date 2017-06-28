Happy Independence Day!
Happy Independence Day!

On July 4, 1776, the United States declared its independence from Britain. Today MacTech and MacNews is closed in honor of Independence Day, the Fourth of July. We hope all our readers have a great day and that peace and freedom will flourish throughout the world.

 

