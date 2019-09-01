Package Central for Adobe InDesign improves email notification handling

Zevrix Solutions has released Package Central 1.9.19, a feature update to company's packaging workflow automation tool for Adobe InDesign.

The software automates InDesign packaging with hot folder processing. Package Central offers email notifications, variable packages, PDF export and more. Version 1.9.19 makes it easier to specify multiple addresses for email notifications, and addresses processing errors on some network servers.

Package Central can be purchased for $149.95 from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com). A demo is available for download. Package Central requires macOS 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2017.