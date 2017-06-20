Vitamin-R for macOS adds support for Things 3

Publicspace has introduced Vitamin-R 2.48 for macOS. The app breaks down large, vaguely defined tasks into a series of short time slices of between 10 and 30 minutes, each with specific, actionable objectives.

Vitamin-R features an array of highly configurable visual, audio and speech notifications. Version 2.49 adds support for the Things 3 to-do list manager.

Vitamin-R requires macOS 10.10 or later. The single user version of Vitamin-R is available for $24.99 from the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/m36n6r9) and for $24.95 from the publicspace web store (http://tinyurl.com/ya6sfya).

The web store also offers family, business and enterprise licensing and customers may chose to include a "forever upgrade" with their purchase. Each Vitamin-R web store purchase includes a free license for its companion product, Noise Machine, which is also available separately starting at $4.95