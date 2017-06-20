Hej Stylus! for macOS gets new pressure mapping function

Eilert Janssen has announced Hej Stylus! 2.0 (https://hejstylus.com), an update to his macOS menubar application designed to make it easy for designers, illustrators and digital artists to configure and smooth out their stylus and graphics tablet output.

The app acts as a control system for the user's graphic input. Version 2.0 offers a new pressure mapping function that takes the pressure output of a user's stylus and maps it along as either a linear or Bezier function.

Hej Stylus! 2.0 requires macOS 10.10 or later and costs $15. A 24-hour free trial version of the app is available for download. Discounts are available for volume purchases.