CS Odessa Announces Software Engineer Package for ConceptDraw PRO

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has announced the new Software Engineer Package for ConceptDraw Pro 11, now available in ConceptDraw Solution Park.

Specifically developed to visually represent software, databases and information systems technical and methodological documentation, the Software Engineer Package is comprised of seven solutions, 35 libraries, 1287 vector object and icons, 87 examples and templates. The included solutions in this bundle are Cloud Computing Diagrams, Network Security Diagrams, and more.

The seven solutions individually retail for $247, but are available in a bundle for $150. ConceptDraw Pro 11 is compatible with macOS and Windows. It retails for US$199 and is now included in ConceptDraw Office 4, which retails for $499.