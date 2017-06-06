CS Odessa Announces Software Engineer Package for ConceptDraw PRO
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

CS Odessa Announces Software Engineer Package for ConceptDraw PRO

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has announced the new Software Engineer Package for ConceptDraw Pro 11, now available in ConceptDraw Solution Park.

Specifically developed to visually represent software, databases and information systems technical and methodological documentation, the Software Engineer Package is comprised of seven solutions, 35 libraries, 1287 vector object and icons, 87 examples and templates. The included solutions in this bundle are Cloud Computing Diagrams, Network Security Diagrams, and more.

The seven solutions individually retail for $247, but are available in a bundle for $150. ConceptDraw Pro 11 is compatible with macOS and Windows. It retails for US$199 and is now included in ConceptDraw Office 4, which retails for $499.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

SteerMouse 5.1.1 - Powerful third-party...
SteerMouse is an advanced driver for USB and Bluetooth mice. It also supports Apple Mighty Mouse very well. SteerMouse can assign various functions to buttons that Apple's software does not allow,... Read more
A Better Finder Attributes 6.05 - Change...
A Better Finder Attributes is the ultimate file-tweaking tool for OS X. It combines photo-shooting date and file date changing along with a few unique tricks of its own. Change EXIF Timestamps at... Read more
iExplorer 4.1.0.0 - View and transfer fi...
iExplorer is an iPhone browser for Mac lets you view the files on your iOS device. By using a drag and drop interface, you can quickly copy files and folders between your Mac and your iPhone or... Read more
Chromium 59.0.3071.86 - Fast and stable...
Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all Internet users to experience the web. Version 59.0.3071.86: Settings has updated to... Read more
RapidWeaver 7.4.1 - Create template-base...
RapidWeaver is a next-generation Web design application to help you easily create professional-looking Web sites in minutes. No knowledge of complex code is required, RapidWeaver will take care of... Read more
Google Chrome 59.0.3071.86 - Modern and...
Google Chrome is a Web browser by Google, created to be a modern platform for Web pages and applications. It utilizes very fast loading of Web pages and has a V8 engine, which is a custom built... Read more
RapidWeaver 7.4.1 - Create template-base...
RapidWeaver is a next-generation Web design application to help you easily create professional-looking Web sites in minutes. No knowledge of complex code is required, RapidWeaver will take care of... Read more
Google Chrome 59.0.3071.86 - Modern and...
Google Chrome is a Web browser by Google, created to be a modern platform for Web pages and applications. It utilizes very fast loading of Web pages and has a V8 engine, which is a custom built... Read more
Chromium 59.0.3071.86 - Fast and stable...
Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all Internet users to experience the web. Version 59.0.3071.86: Settings has updated to... Read more
FileZilla 3.26.1 - Fast and reliable FTP...
FileZilla (ported from Windows) is a fast and reliable FTP client and server with lots of useful features and an intuitive interface. Version 3.26.1: Fixed crash if changing password settings and... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

  Apple HomePod?
See All

Super Nano Jumpers (Games)
Super Nano Jumpers 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
The best deals on the App Store this wee...
It's another great week of discounted games on the App Store this week. There's even a number of free games thrown into the mix. If you're looking to try something new on the cheap, now's the time -- all of the games this week are excellent picks... | Read more »
The Elder Scrolls: Legends adds competit...
Bethesda continues to provide support for The Elder Scrolls: Legends with a brand new gameplay mode that aims to bring out players' competitive spirits. Gauntlet mode is for players who want to test out their best decks. [Read more] | Read more »
SUP Multiplayer Racing beginner's g...
SUP Multiplayer Racing takes your typical racing game and pares it down to its elements. Rather than steering your car for yourself, the controls have been reduced to two buttons -- one for jumping and changing lanes, the other for using your turbo... | Read more »
Become a fantasy hero in Art of Conquest
Lilith Games is trying something new with its latest game, Art of Conquest. This massive new fantasy real-time strategy game places you at the head of a kingdom in the beautiful, but conflicted, world of Nore. Choose from one of five races, gather... | Read more »
Everything you need to know about Apple...
Apple held its big annual WWDC keynote today, revealing a slew of new software and gadgets the company has in the works, including some exciting news for the mobile industry. Here are the top three things you need to know about the presentation... | Read more »
Monument Valley 2 launches today
Apple surprised us all today at the Worldwide Developer's Conference, revealing thatMonument Valley 2is out now on the App Store. The company made the announcement as they were demoing iOS 11, the upcoming operating system for Apple's mobile... | Read more »
Monument Valley 2 (Games)
Monument Valley 2 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and... | Read more »
4D Toys (Education)
4D Toys 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Education Price: $5.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: What if you received a box filled with mysterious toys from a fourth spatial dimension? • Playfully explore and marvel at... | Read more »
4D Toys (Games)
4D Toys 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $5.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: What if you received a box filled with mysterious toys from a fourth spatial dimension? • Playfully explore and marvel at beautiful... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Price drop! Clearance 2016 15-inch 2.6GHz Sil...
B&H Photo has dropped their price on clearance 2016 15″ 2.6GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pros (silver) to $2099 or $300 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only... Read more
Clearance 2016 15-inch 2.7GHz Silver Touch Ba...
B&H Photo has dropped their price on clearance 2016 15″ 2.7GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pros (silver) to $400 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only: - 15″ 2... Read more
Clearance 13-inch 2.9GHz/256GB Space Gray Tou...
MacMall has the 13″ 2.9GHz/256GB Space Gray Touch Bar MacBook Pro (MLH12LL/A) now available for $1599 including free shipping. Their price represents a $200 price drop over original MSRP, and it’s... Read more
Kaby Lake CPUs For MacBook and MacBook Pro; B...
Apple gave us plenty to chew on and digest at WWDC on Monday. There are new and refreshed iPad Pros, a new iMac Pro desktop, substantial upgrades to both the iOS and macOS, the latter to be known as... Read more
Logitech Slim Combo Case For iPad Pro With De...
Logitech has announced the Logitech Slim Combo, a protective cover and detachable keyboard for Apple’s new 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The Logitech Slim Combo is a versatile case and keyboard,... Read more
WaterField Upgrades Ultra-Thin Dash Laptop Sl...
WaterField Designs, a San Francisco manufacturer of custom laptop sleeves, bags and cases for digital gear, has unveiled the upgraded Dash 2.0 iPad and MacBook Sleeve in custom sizes for Apple’s new... Read more
Price drops on clearance 2016 13-inch MacBook...
Adorama has dropped prices on clearance 2016 13″ MacBook Pros by up to $200 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and Adorama charges NY & NJ sales tax only: - 13″ 2.9GHz/512GB Touch Bar MacBook... Read more
Price drops on leftover 2016 12-inch Retina M...
Adorama has dropped prices on leftover 2016 12-inch Retina MacBooks, with models now available starting at $1099. Shipping is free, and Adorama charges sales tax in NY & NJ only: - 12″ 1.1GHz... Read more
Price drops on 2016 15-inch MacBook Pros, up...
Adorama has dropped prices on leftover 2016 15″ Apple Touch Bar MacBook Pros by as much as $350 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and Adorama charges NY & NJ sales tax only: - 15″ 2.7GHz Touch... Read more
Amazon drops prices on clearance iMacs by up...
Amazon has dropped prices on leftover 21″ and 27″ iMacs by $110-$200, each including free shipping: - 27″ 3.3GHz iMac 5K: $2099 $200 off original MSRP - 27″ 3.2GHz/1TB Fusion iMac 5K: $1799.99 $200... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Media Products - Commerce Engineerin...
Apple Media Products - Commerce Engineering Manager Job Number: 57037480 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Apr. 18, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Job Read more
Sr. Software Engineer, *Apple* Online Store...
Changing the world is all in a day's work at Apple . If you love innovation, here's your chance to make a career of it. You'll work hard. But the job comes with more Read more
Senior Engineering Project Manager, *Apple*...
Changing the world is all in a day's work at Apple . If you love innovation, here's your chance to make a career of it. You'll work hard. But the job comes with more Read more
*Apple* Mac and Mobility Engineer - Infogrou...
Title: Apple Mac and Mobility Engineer Location: Portland, OR Area Type: 12 month contract Job: 17412 Here's a chance to take your skills to the limit, learn new Read more
*Apple* Mobile Master - Best Buy (United Sta...
**512747BR** **Job Title:** Apple Mobile Master **Location Number:** 001480-Christiana Mall-Store **Job Description:** **What does a Best Buy Apple Mobile Master Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.