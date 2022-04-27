AirBeamTV introduces Mirror for Fire TV for macOS

AirBeamTV has introduced Mirror for Fire TV, their new screen mirroring solution for macOS.

It allows you to mirror the screen and audio of your Mac to an Amazon Fire TV. Screen mirroring (sometimes called screen casting) allows you to see the screen of your Mac, or any external display connected to your Mac, on your TV.

Mirror for Fire TV requires macOS 10.10 or higher. It costs $8.99 and is available at the Mac App Store. To use sound as well as video, Mac App Store users need to install a separate audio driver, which can be downloaded free from the AirBeamTV website (https://www.airbeam.tv).