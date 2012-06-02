HoudahSpot for macOS gets a speed boost

Houdah Software has released HoudahSpot 4.3 (https://www.houdah.com/houdahSpot/), a feature update to the file search tool for the Mac.

It combines file search features with a flexible results display and previews to help you find the right document, email message, photo or video file. Version 4.3 improves performance, adds easy file tagging from the contextual menu, offers better autocomplete on Finder tags in search and file tagging, as well as improved support for international character sets in text preview.

HoudahSpot 4.3 requires macOS 10.10 or higher. It costs $29 for a single user license. Upgrades from previous versions start at $17. HoudahSpot licenses purchased on or after November 1, 2014 remain valid for HoudahSpot 4.x. A demo is available for download.