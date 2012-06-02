HoudahSpot for macOS gets a speed boost
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

HoudahSpot for macOS gets a speed boost

Houdah Software has released HoudahSpot 4.3 (https://www.houdah.com/houdahSpot/), a feature update to the file search tool for the Mac.

It combines file search features with a flexible results display and previews to help you find the right document, email message, photo or video file. Version 4.3 improves performance, adds easy file tagging from the contextual menu, offers better autocomplete on Finder tags in search and file tagging, as well as improved support for international character sets in text preview.

HoudahSpot 4.3 requires macOS 10.10 or higher. It costs $29 for a single user license. Upgrades from previous versions start at $17. HoudahSpot licenses purchased on or after November 1, 2014 remain valid for HoudahSpot 4.x. A demo is available for download.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Together 3.8.5 - Store and organize all...
Together helps you organize your Mac, giving you the ability to store, edit and preview your files in a single clean, uncluttered interface. Features Smart storage. With simple drag-and-drop... Read more
CleanMyMac 3.8.4 - $39.95
CleanMyMac makes space for the things you love. Sporting a range of ingenious new features, CleanMyMac lets you safely and intelligently scan and clean your entire system, delete large, unused files... Read more
Evernote 6.11.1 - Create searchable note...
Evernote allows you to easily capture information in any environment using whatever device or platform you find most convenient, and makes this information accessible and searchable at anytime, from... Read more
Macs Fan Control 1.4.8.0 - Monitor and c...
Macs Fan Control allows you to monitor and control almost any aspect of your computer's fans, with support for controlling fan speed, temperature sensors pane, menu-bar icon, and autostart with... Read more
HoudahSpot 4.3 - Advanced file-search to...
HoudahSpot is a versatile desktop search tool. Use HoudahSpot to locate hard-to-find files and keep frequently used files within reach. HoudahSpot will immediately feel familiar. It works just the... Read more
Posterino 3.3.8 - Create posters, collag...
Posterino offers enhanced customization and flexibility including a variety of new, stylish templates featuring grids of identical or odd-sized image boxes. You can customize the size and shape of... Read more
DesktopLyrics 2.6.12 - Displays current...
DesktopLyrics is an application that displays the lyrics of the song currently playing in "iTunes" right on your desktop. The lyrics for the song have to be set in iTunes; DesktopLyrics does nothing... Read more
Numi 3.15.2 - Menu-bar calculator suppor...
Numi is a calculator that magically combines calculations with text, and allows you to freely share your computations. Numi combines text editor and calculator Support plain English. For example, '5... Read more
Hopper Disassembler 4.2.2- - Binary disa...
Hopper Disassembler is a binary disassembler, decompiler, and debugger for 32-bit and 64-bit executables. It will let you disassemble any binary you want, and provide you all the information about... Read more
Fantastical 2.3.8 - Create calendar even...
Fantastical 2 is the Mac calendar you'll actually enjoy using. Creating an event with Fantastical is quick, easy, and fun: Open Fantastical with a single click or keystroke Type in your event... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

Bouncy Hoops combines Flappy Bird and NB...
Noodlecake Games launched Bouncy Hoops, their latest mobile game, today. The game's stylish retro graphics are reminiscent of NBA Jams, but the game is pure arcade score chasing. The developers liken it to Flappy Bird with basketballs. [Read more... | Read more »
PokeLand is the next official Pokémon mo...
It's a good time to be a Pokémon fan. We're still busy playing Magikarp Jump, and then there's regular Pokémon GO events and the impending release of the legendaries, and now there's yet another Pokémon game to add the mix.PokeLand is coming to... | Read more »
Fire Emblem Heroes says "I Do"...
Starting today and running through June 13, Fire Emblem Heroes' latest event, Bridal Blessings, is a celebration of . . . weddings? It's an unexpected event, for sure, but offers up a bunch of new updates that are sure to please, regardless. Lyn,... | Read more »
Halide (Photography)
Halide 1.0 Device: iOS iPhone Category: Photography Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: *** Halide is discounted for our launch week! Price will go up June 6th. *** Halide is a groundbreaking camera app for deliberate... | Read more »
The best deals on the App Store this wee...
This week is already a real doozy when it comes to mobile game discounts. There are dozens of fantastic deals on the App Store alone, with more sure to follow as the week progresses. Many indie gems are featured this week alongside some bigger... | Read more »
The best new games we played this week
We were quite busy this week. A bunch of big mobile games launched over the past few days, alongside a few teeny surprises. There're lots of quality games to load your phone with. We've gone and picked out five of our favorites for the week. [... | Read more »
Magikarp Jump beginner's guide
Magikarp Jump is a mystifying little game. Part Tamagotchi, part idle clicker, there's not a whole lot of video game there, per se, but for some reason we can't help coming back to it again and again. Your goal is to train up a little Magikarp to... | Read more »
Goat Simulator PAYDAY (Games)
Goat Simulator PAYDAY 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: ** IMPORTANT - SUPPORTED DEVICES **iPhone 4S, iPad 2, iPod Touch 5 or better Goat Simulator: Payday is the most... | Read more »
GRID Autosport delayed until autumn
Sorry mobile racing fans -- GRID Autosport has been delayed a few months. The game is now expected to launch this fall on iOS. Feral Interactive announced that they wanted more time to work on the game's UI and overall performance before launching... | Read more »
Zombie Gunship Survival Beginner's...
The much anticipated Zombie Gunship Survival is here. In this latest entry in the Zombie Gunship franchise, you're tasked with supporting ground troops and protecting your base from the zombie horde. There's a lot of rich base building fun, and... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Will A New 10.5-Inch Display Size Reboot iPad...
Apparently, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is a go. The Taiwanese Apple watcher site recently reported that its anonymous sources inside the upstream supply chain say mass production of the new iPad began in... Read more
Pixelmator Team Teases With Upcoming New Mac...
The Pixelmator Team is teasing users with an upcoming new Mac app, which has secretly been in development for the past five years. To celebrate the announcement, the company has set up a special page... Read more
After Slow 2016, Smartphone Shipment Volume R...
According to a new forecast from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, worldwide smartphone shipments are expected to rebound slightly in 2017 with... Read more
Samsung Introduces Notebook 9 Pro Detachable...
Samsung Electronics America, Inc. has announced the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro, a flexible laptop that brings the built-in S Pen to Sams sizes, this versatile PC also offers a 360 degree touchscreen... Read more
9-inch 32GB iPad Pros available for up to $13...
Amazon resellers are offering new 9″ 32GB iPad Pros for up to $134 off MSRP, starting at $465, including free shipping. Colors may be Space Gray, Silver, Gold, or Rose Gold, depending on the reseller... Read more
Apple refurbished Mac minis available startin...
Apple has Certified Refurbished Mac minis available starting at $419. Apple’s one-year warranty is included with each mini, and shipping is free: - 1.4GHz Mac mini: $419 $80 off MSRP - 2.8GHz Mac... Read more
13-inch 2.7GHz Retina MacBook Pro, Apple refu...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB Retina MacBook Pros available for $200 off MSRP. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: - 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB... Read more
12-inch 1.1GHz Retina MacBooks on sale for $1...
B&H has 12″ 1.1GHz Retina MacBooks on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only: - 12″ 1.1GHz Space Gray Retina MacBook: $1199 $100 off MSRP - 12″ 1... Read more
Save up to $260 with Apple refurbished 12-inc...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ Retina MacBooks available for $200-$260 off MSRP. Apple will include a standard one-year warranty with each MacBook, and shipping is free. The following... Read more
INR Assist App Helps Blood Thinner Patients T...
Massachusetts-based indie developer James Hollender has announced INR Assist – for Users of Coumadin or Warfarin 1.0, his new medical app for iOS devices. INR Assist was specifically designed to aid... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions- San Ant...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
*Apple* Media Products - Commerce Engineerin...
Apple Media Products - Commerce Engineering Manager Job Number: 57037480 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Apr. 18, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Job Read more
Director *Apple* ERP Integration Lead - Lea...
Astellas is announcing a Director Apple ERP Integration Lead opportunity in Northbrook, IL. Purpose & Scope: This role will provide overall functional process and Read more
Director *Apple* Platform, IS Data Manageme...
Astellas is announcing a Director Apple Platform, IS Data Management Lead opportunity in Northbrook, IL. Purpose & Scope: This role will provide overall Master data Read more
Associate Director *Apple* Platform -- SAP...
Astellas is announcing a Associate Director Apple Platform -- SAP Security, Risks and Controls Lead opportunity in Northbrook, IL. Purpose & Scope: This role will Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.