HoudahSpot for macOS gets a speed boost

Will A New 10.5-Inch Display Size Reboot iPad...
Apparently, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is a go. The Taiwanese Apple watcher site recently reported that its anonymous sources inside the upstream supply chain say mass production of the new iPad began in...
Pixelmator Team Teases With Upcoming New Mac...
The Pixelmator Team is teasing users with an upcoming new Mac app, which has secretly been in development for the past five years. To celebrate the announcement, the company has set up a special page...
After Slow 2016, Smartphone Shipment Volume R...
According to a new forecast from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, worldwide smartphone shipments are expected to rebound slightly in 2017 with...
Samsung Introduces Notebook 9 Pro Detachable...
Samsung Electronics America, Inc. has announced the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro, a flexible laptop that brings the built-in S Pen to Sams sizes, this versatile PC also offers a 360 degree touchscreen...
9-inch 32GB iPad Pros available for up to $13...
Amazon resellers are offering new 9″ 32GB iPad Pros for up to $134 off MSRP, starting at $465, including free shipping. Colors may be Space Gray, Silver, Gold, or Rose Gold, depending on the reseller...
Apple refurbished Mac minis available startin...
Apple has Certified Refurbished Mac minis available starting at $419. Apple’s one-year warranty is included with each mini, and shipping is free:
- 1.4GHz Mac mini: $419 $80 off MSRP
- 2.8GHz Mac...
13-inch 2.7GHz Retina MacBook Pro, Apple refu...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB Retina MacBook Pros available for $200 off MSRP. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free:
- 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB...
12-inch 1.1GHz Retina MacBooks on sale for $1...
B&H has 12″ 1.1GHz Retina MacBooks on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only:
- 12″ 1.1GHz Space Gray Retina MacBook: $1199 $100 off MSRP
- 12″ 1...
Save up to $260 with Apple refurbished 12-inc...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ Retina MacBooks available for $200-$260 off MSRP. Apple will include a standard one-year warranty with each MacBook, and shipping is free. The following...
INR Assist App Helps Blood Thinner Patients T...
Massachusetts-based indie developer James Hollender has announced INR Assist – for Users of Coumadin or Warfarin 1.0, his new medical app for iOS devices. INR Assist was specifically designed to aid...