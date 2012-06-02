Brawlerz Nitro drives onto the Mac

Bail Enemy Jet! has rolled out Brawlerz Nitro 1.0 (http://www.brawlerznitro.com), an $14.99 arena combat game for macOS, Windows and Linux.

Here's how the game is described: “Brawlerz Nitro puts players in charge of insane nitrous-infused vehicles with everything a car needs, including weapons and explosives! Experience team combat with deathmatch and soccer game modes in high detailed combat arenas. Its standout features include a brilliantly colorful art style with support for split screen in both offline and online game modes.”

Designed as an eSports title, it has multiple game modes and is designed for both solo and team play. New features will be added in coming weeks.