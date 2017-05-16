Apple releases first public beta of iOS 10.3.3

Apple has posted the first public beta of iOS 10.3.3. It contains, as best I can tell, mostly bug fixes and minor tweaks.

If you're not already signed up for the public beta program, you can do so at https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/ . The public beta program is free, but remember: beta software is unfinished software so use with care.