CS Odessa announces Logistic Dashboard addition to ConceptDraw Solution Park

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has released a new addition to the ConceptDraw Solution Park for ConceptDraw Pro: the Logistic Dashboard Solution, a complement to the Logistics Flow Chart Solution.

The Logistic Dashboard solution ($49) extends ConceptDraw PRO functionality to quickly build dashboards that display Key Performance Indicators (KPI) of a company’s products or services. The solution provides a collection of predesigned vector logistic symbols, pictograms, objects, and clipart suitable for creation of Logistics Dashboards that reflect the logistics activities and processes of an enterprise or firm. The solution can depict a company’s supply chain, logistics planning, and the stages of goods movement from the seller to buyer.

ConceptDraw Pro 11 is compatible with macOS and Microsoft Windows. It’s included in ConceptDraw Office 4, which retails for $499.