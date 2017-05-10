Microsoft launches Visual Studio 2017 for Mac

Microsoft has released Visual Studio 2017 for Mac (www.visualstudio.com). It’s a new member of the Visual Studio family, enabling developers on macOS (10.11 and higher) to build apps for mobile, web, and cloud with Xamarin and .NET Core, as well as games with Unity.

Developers can use Visual Studio 2017 for Mac to develop apps for Android, macOS, iOS, tvOS, watchOS, web, and cloud. It allows users to code, debug, and diagnose.

Visual Studio for Mac sports a full-featured source editor, code search and navigation, a powerful debugger, a customizable workspace, Git integration, and a rich extension system. Other features include: Roslyn-based C# IntelliSense, refactoring, analyzers, and code fixes; NuGet-based package management; Visual Studio compatible project format; MSBuild build engine; integrated unit testing; and support for F# out-of-the-box.

All of the core Visual Studio for Mac downloads are free; however, professional use requires a paid subscription.