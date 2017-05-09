FmPro Migrator 8.23 offers automated access to FileMaker 16 conversion

com Solutions Inc. has released FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition 8.23 (http://tinyurl.com/yhzahuk) with support for FileMaker Pro Advanced 16.

Users of Microsoft Access databases can solve their endemic data corruption and 2GB file size problems by upgrading to FileMaker 16 with the release of FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition 8.23. FmPro Migrator is a stand-alone application that migrates FileMaker Pro databases to MySQL, Oracle, Access, SQL Server, Sybase, DB2, OpenBase and more.

FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition 8.23 supports FileMaker Pro Advanced 11-16 on macOS and Windows. It’s priced at $600 per developer.