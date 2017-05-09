Timing 2 brings automatic time and productivity tracking to macOS

Daniel Alm has launched Timing 2, an update to his time tracking application for macOS. It records how much time the user has spent on apps, documents and websites.

This data can then be used to analyze one's productivity, essential for billing hours. Version 2.0 introduces a completely new interface, automatic productivity score estimation, and the ability to automatically detect blocks of time that belong together, for even more accurate time sheets.

Timing 2 requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It’s offered in three variants on the developer's website (https://timingapp.com). The "Productivity" edition ($29) tracks all details on how apps are used. The "Professional" edition adds support for creating tasks, manual start/stop timers and has reporting functionality. The "Expert" edition comes with more filtering options, customized reports, and AppleScript support.