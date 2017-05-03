WaterField launches the Bolt Crossbody tablet, laptop bag

WaterField Designs has debuted the Bolt Crossbody, a slim-profile vertical laptop bag designed for commuters, professionals and adventure seekers. Available in three sizes to fit MacBooks, iPads and other devices, each Bolt includes a built-in, padded laptop-tablet sleeve, an Apple Pencil slot and several pockets.

The bag holds a day's necessities, MacBook or iPad, water bottle, wallet and travel documents. An extra wide, zippered opening allows access to the main compartment that houses a padded laptop sleeve, and simple pockets to keep the Apple Pencil and smaller items accessible. A premium leather flap closes with a silent magnetic snap over an expandable front pocket. Inside, a hidden scratch-free Ultrasuede hutch cradles an iPhone 7 or a similarly-sized smartphone.

For frequently-used items, a body-side pocket closes with a self-locking zipper for added security. The Crossbody's gold, water-resistant lining boosts visibility of bag contents. An adjustable shoulder strap can be worn diagonally or off one shoulder, and a rear grab handle comes in handy for retrieving the Bolt from overhead bins or the trunk of a car.

Pricing for the Bolt Crossbody ranges from $199 to $219, depending on the size. It can accommodate (depending on the model) everything from a 10-inch iPad to a 15-inch MacBook Pro (2016).

The Bolt Crossby is avaialable in tan waxed canvas or black ballistic nylon with naturally-tanned, full-grain grizzly, chocolate or black leather flap and details.

You can pre-order now (http://tinyurl.com/ml35a8q). Shipping begins by May 26.