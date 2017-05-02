AKVIS rolls out the Provence Frame Collection

AKVIS has released a new Provence Pack ($17) that includes 100 romantic picture frames. It allows you to embellish your pictures with rustic French accents.

To use AKVIS frame packs, you need to have installed one of following programs installed: AKVIS Frames (free) or AKVIS ArtSuite ($39). They’re compatible with macOS 10.7 and higher.