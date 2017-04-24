PDF Checkpoint can now split PDF files with automatic page renaming

Zevrix Solutions has announced PDF Checkpoint 1.7.21, a feature update to the PDF preflight and conversion solution.

The utility automatically preflights, saves as images, splits and optimizes multiple Adobe PDF files. The software can also convert PDF colors and helps users easily prepare files for print, web and mobile devices. Version 1.7.21 introduces automatic file renaming when splitting PDFs into pages in situations where files with original names already exist.

PDF Checkpoint can be purchased at the Mac App Store and Zevrix website (www.zevrixcom) for $39.95. The update is free to licensed users. A demo is available for download. PDF Checkpoint requires macOS 10.7-10.12.