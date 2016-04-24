ATTO Technology ships new ThunderLink devices

ATTO Technology (www.atto.com) has launched new ThunderLink Thunderbolt 3 connectivity devices for both 16GB and 32GB Fibre Channel. The new devices allow customers to take full advantage of the increased bandwidth of Thunderbolt 3 with speeds of up to 2750 MB/s.

They sport ATTO’s proprietary Advanced Data Streaming (ADS) and MultiPath Director technologies. The introduction of ATTO’s 3322 Thunderbolt 3 to 32Gb Fibre Channel device and 3162 Thunderbolt 3 to 16Gb Fibre Channel device also enables users to future-proof their infrastructures, taking full advantage of 4K workflows while also benefitting from the latest generation of Fibre Channel connectivity.

SFP+ modules are included and have been tested for interoperability. The ThunderLink devices — compatible with macOS and Windows — come with a configuration tool to manage and monitor Thunderbolt products and ATTO HBAs from a single pane of glass.

ATTO’s new ThunderLink devices will be on display and used in live demonstrations in booth SL9611 at NAB, April 24-27 in Las Vegas.