Kool Tools: Yesgo iPhone case

Yesgo is a new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus case that features a slim design while providing protection. It offers dual layers of shock absorption made of solid TPU rubber and PC for double protection.

The Yesgo has raised bezel lips with a tempered glass screen protector for extra protection for the phone’s screen and camera so it works great against drops and bumps. The case also features a non-slip, tire-lie pattern on both sides that offers a comfortable grip, while allowing easy access to all buttons and most cables such as the original Apple USB cables and others, like the Amazon Lightning USB cable.



The Yesgo case is made from environmental friendly materials which meets RoHS certificate standards and comes with a one-year warranty. It’s available in three colors: black, rosepink and gunmetal. The Yesgo case is available at Amazon (http://tinyurl.com/lmmdbf7) for $12.99.