Apple updates iMovie and Final Cut Pro X for the Mac
Apple has updated iMovie and Final Cut Pro X for the Mac.

The iMovie upgrade (version 10.1.5) is mainly a maintenance upgrade that fixes an issue which could add a red tint to video imported from some camcorders. It also addresses an issue which prevented some videos shot on iPhone from appearing in the import window and improves performance and stability. iMovie is Apple’s $14.99 videography tool for consumers.

Its prosumer sibling, Final Cut Pro X ($299.99), has been revved to version 10.3.3. It adds: the ability to expand the width of the Inspector to view and adjust effect parameters; faster redraw of audio waveforms when using clips that are being imported while recorded to disk; a Diamond icon in the Timeline Index to show when the user has modified display of roles in the timeline; more color options in the Role Editor; and several bug fixes and performance tweaks.

 

