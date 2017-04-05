TunesKit DRM removal tools get iTunes 12.6 support

TunesKit Software (www.tuneskit.com) has rolled out updates to three of its DRM removal products for the Mac, including DRM Media Converter ($44.95), DRM Audiobook Converter ($34.95) and Apple Music Converter ($34.95). All three solutions add support for iTunes 12.6.

The apps allow Mac users to remove DRM from iTunes movies, TV shows, Apple Music and audiobooks. You can convert protected M4V files to unprotected videos, including MP4, MOV, M4V, AVI, MKV, FLV and more. Demos are available for all three TunesKit products.