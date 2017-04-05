KeynotePro announces three themes for Keynote 7

KeynotePro (http://www.keynotepro.com) has announced the introduction of thee new themes for the updated Keynote 7. Disruptor is an “assertive, modern pitch-deck” theme designed for tech start-ups and innovators.

KeyStation NXT is a web-inspired theme optimized for building Keynote-powered kiosks and interactive presentations. And Chelsea is a fashion-oriented theme that blends modern texture with classic type to create a unique interplay of styles.

Disruptor, KeyStation NXT and Chelsea Standard Editions are available for immediate download for $24.95 or in a bundle with two other standard edition themes for $64.95. Pro editions containing both standard and widescreen HD themes are available for $34.95, or in a bundle with two other pro edition themes for $89.85.