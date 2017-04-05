BenQ ships color-critical monitor with single-Cable USB-C connectivity
BenQ ships color-critical monitor with single-Cable USB-C connectivity

BenQ America (http://www.benq.us) has launched the PD2710QC, a $599, 100% sRGB and Rec. 709 monitor that includes a USB-C Docking Station for MacBook and PC users.

Designers can charge devices, transfer data, transmit audio and video, and connect to the Internet, all through the convenience of a single cable, according to J.Y. Hu, vice president, business line management at BenQ America Corp. Simultaneously delivering up to 61 watts of power to a laptop or mobile device, the 27-inch (2560x1440) IPS LED display's single 5-Gbps Super Speed USB-C connection powers its integrated hub and features multiple audio, video, network, and USB ports in addition to uncompressed 2K QHD video quality.

The USB-C Docking Station sports an edge-to-edge, four-sided slim bezel design and space grey metal finishing. Using the screen's DisplayPort output and built-in multi-stream transport technology (MST), users can expand their workspace across multiple monitors. In addition, the included Display Pilot Software allows users to further customize their viewing experience by splitting their screen into multiple windows.

As part of BenQ's PD series design monitors, the display is also Technicolor Color-Certified. Hu says other features include: a Darkroom mode, which creates the optimal setting for work in darker post-processing environments by adjusting the brightness and contrast of images that give clarity and sharpness to details; a CAD/CAM mode, which offers superior contrast on lines and shapes of technical illustrations, bringing out the smallest details to view; and BenQ's Animation mode, allowing designers to control and perfect every moment by lightening image areas to better visualize the details hiding in dark shadows.

 

