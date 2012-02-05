Kool Tools: Kensington ClickSafe 2.0 Keyed Laptop Lock

Kensington’s (www.kensington’s) ClickSafe 2.0 Keyed Laptop Lock offers all the strength and one-click convenience and keyless engagement of the original ClickSafe lock, in a smaller, uncompromised design to protect sleeker laptops, POS systems and a variety of other devices.



Its CSAs or Anchors can be attached to virtually any device. The lock features the smaller 5mm keying system used in other Kensington products for common keying systems and administration across Kensington's range of locks. With anti-pick Hidden Pin Technology, the ClickSafe lock head snaps onto the ClickSafe Security Anchor after it has been installed into the Kensington Security Slot found in most laptops. A carbon steel cable deters cutting attempts and the pivot & rotate hinge prevents awkward angles when inserting the key.



Designed to fit sleeker laptops, POS systems and a wide variety of other devices, the fully rotating head provides anti-theft features. The exclusive keying system is common across all of Kensington's latest locks.

After the ClickSafe Security Anchor featuring a T-Bar has been securely mounted inside the industry-standard Kensington Security Slot on the device, the ClickSafe lock head can be attached in a single click with one hand. The carbon steel cable with plastic sheath offers security and greater mobility with 1.8m (6 ft.) of cable.

Kensington's online key registration program allows for quick and easy key replacement if it ever gets lost or stolen. Keying options include Master Keyed, Supervisor Keyed and Like Keyed.