New iPad 9.7-inch 2017 Case available from Gumdrop Cases

The FoamTech case from Gumdrop Cases is now available for Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad. It's lightweight and fits snuggly around the new tablet.

The built-in handle can be folded for viewing and typing modes. The FoamTech iPad case is made of a tough, environmentally friendly foam and allows access to all ports, buttons, camera and speakers. It’s available on the Gumdrop Cases website (https://www.gumdropcases.com) in black, blue or lime color for $34.95.