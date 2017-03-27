Kool Tools: Sharp monochrome document system

Sharp Electronics Corporation (www.sharpusa.com) has a new addition to their multifunction printer (MFP) line up. The MX-M905, the newest high-speed, light production monochrome document system from Sharp, is designed to handle the rigors of high volume environments where productivity and reliability are critical and ease of use is essential.

Providing customers with features such as a customizable touchscreen display with a user-friendly graphical interface, the MX-M905 also offers a range of paper handling and finishing options. Features such as mobile printing and mobile scanning with Sharpdesk Mobile, are seamlessly integrated.

This high-speed device can also connect to popular mobile printing platforms such as Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and Native Android Printing. For convenience, standard Serverless Print Release technology enables customers to securely print a job and release it from up to six Sharp document systems on your network without needing a server or additional software.

Sharp OSA technology enables integration with network applications and cloud services. The Cloud Connect feature leverages Sharp OSA technology to access popular platforms such as Microsoft OneDrive for Business, Google Drive, and SharePoint Online without added middleware. This document system also supports scanning using embedded Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software enabled via DirectOffice technology, which allows for the conversion of scanned documents to popular Microsoft Office file formats, including Word, PowerPoint and Excel, as well as a variety of Adobe PDF formats.

The MX-M905 offers a triple‐air paper‐feed unit that allows a wide range of paper to be utilized with precision and reliability and a 2-tray post process inserter for inserting pre-printed color documents. What’s more, the customizable display features "Easy Copy" and "Easy Scan" modes that offer large size characters and only keys for the most frequently used settings.