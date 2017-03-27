FileWave announces support for upcoming Apple OS releases

FileWave (https://www.filewave.com) — which specializes in multi-platform device management, has announced support for Apple's upcoming release of iOS 10.3, macOS Sierra 10.12.4, and tvOS 11.2.

In addition to supporting the new features available in iOS, macOS, and tvOS, the company says FileWave 12 will build upon FileWave's long-time commitment to multi-platform support by adding Chrome OS to the list of supported operating systems. FileWave administrators can already manage macOS, iOS, Windows, and Android devices, and soon will be able include Chromebook devices – all from one console. Other features coming with the release of FileWave 12 include native UEFI imaging support and numerous improvements to FileWave Admin.