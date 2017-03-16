Mac users can create art with their Photos using GoArt

Everimaging has (http://www.everimaging.com) introduced GoArt 1.0, a photo editor for macOS. It lets you take a photo and apply artistic filters based on the works of art.

GoArt offers over 40 different styles of art to choose from. Everimaging sayks it will release more artistic effects on a regular basis.

GoArt uses "fine art" presets based on the artistic styles of history's most admired artists, including Van Gogh, Monet, and Picasso. The app can also create works based on various styles of art, such as Impressionism, Pop Art, Expressionism, Structuralism, and more.

According to Maggie Wu, marketing manager at Everimaging, GoArt is the world's first AI [artificial intelligence] artistic app that allows anyone to export an HD image and make it possible to print their own works. The app lets you export your images in a high-definition format, up to eight megapixels in size.

GoArt doesn’t require an Internet connection to process images. All the work is done on the Mac.

GoArt works with macOS 10.6.6 or later. It costs $29.99 and is available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Entertainment category. iOS, Android, and web-based versions of the app are also available.