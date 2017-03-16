Apple releases eight public, developer betas of macOS Sierra 10.12.4
Apple has released an eight beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 for developers and public beta testers.

The upgrade brings iOS's Night Shift mode to the Mac, allowing users to cut down on blue light exposure. It also includes Shanghainese dictation support, cricket scores for Siri, and PDFKit improvements.

If you're not already signed up for the public beta program, you can do so at https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/. The public beta program is free, but remember: beta software is unfinished software so use with care.

The developer beta can be be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center — if you’re a registered developer, that is.

 

